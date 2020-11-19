Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser at Parliament House on Thursday and discussed China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Energy Minister Omar Ayub were also present in the meeting.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa briefed about the details of ongoing development projects in the province under CPEC.

Chief Minister appreciated Speaker NA Asad Qaiser for his efforts in promotion of trade with Afghanistan.

Praising the public welfare projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Speaker Asad Qaiser said that the performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was commendable.

He said that Pakistan was being considered a hub of economic activities due to its geographical importance and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be the hub of these economic activities.

He said that access to Central Asian countries through Afghanistan under the Economic Corridor would open new avenues for development and prosperity in the entire region.

The Speaker said that completion of Rashkai Economic Zone project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under CPEC would prove to be a game changer project for the whole country specially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that early completion of this project of CPEC would provide ample job opportunities to the people.