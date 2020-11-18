Share:

ISLAMABAD-Game of Thrones couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have been given the green light to renovate their moated Grade II-listed £1.75m home in time for the arrival of their first child. The thespian couple have been told they can create a new kitchen and install a trendy bath tub in a bedroom at the 16th century farmhouse in Suffolk. They want to relocate the kitchen to make a new centre of the home, which is complete with an island, as well as modernize upstairs rooms. Planning documents submitted to Babergh District Council show the latest plans are ‘part of an ongoing programme of sensitive works to the house and grounds.’ Kit and Rose - believed to be expecting their first child early next year - wish to move their current kitchen from the northern end of the house to a 1960s extension and remove an Aga, replacing it with a wood burning stove.In planning documents submitted to the council, a spokesman for DJA Planning says: ‘This space is much better suited to accommodate a kitchen to meet modern requirements with minimum impact on the fabric of the property.