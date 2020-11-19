Share:

ISLAMABAD - Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet, Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters here on Wednesday. Upon arrival, Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, according to a Press release issued by Pakistan Navy. It said a smartly-turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary. Thereafter, he laid floral wreath at the Shuhada’s Monument and was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at the Naval Headquarters. Later, Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force called on Chief of the Naval Staff. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaboration and regional security were discussed. The Naval Chief expressed satisfaction over quantum and extent of relations between Pakistan and Qatari Emiri Armed Forces in general and Navies in particular.