ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday issued stay orders against the balloting for allotment of the plots to the members by the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) in sectors F-14 and F-15.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition of 24 residents of these areas who challenged the land acquisition and its allotment by the FGEHA. The petitioners moved the court through their counsel Hassan Mann and cited Secretary Ministry of Housing, FGEHA and Land Acquisition Collector as respondents.

They stated that the process of acquisition of land situated in CDA sectors F-14 and F-15 for FGEHA was started in the year 2015 and some of the land owners i.e. affectees successfully challenged the process of acquisition before this court inter alia on the ground that the land situated in Islamabad Capital Territory could only be acquired under the Capital Development Authority Ordinance, 1960 and not under Land Acquisition Act, 1894.