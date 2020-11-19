Share:

ISLAMABAD - The coronavirus pandemic claimed 37 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours while 2,208 people tested positive to the virus.

With 2,208 new infections across the country, the tally of overall cases has risen to 363,380 while 37 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours has taken the death toll to 7,230, on Wednesday. According to the latest figures displayed on the National Coronavirus Dashboard of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), Sindh remains the worst hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases in the second wave as well with 157,432 confirmed cases followed by Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 157,432 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 111,626 in Punjab, 42,815 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 24,871 in Islamabad, 16,529 in Balochistan, 5,640 in Azad Kashmir and 4,467 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Overall, the death toll reported in the country was 7,230, out of which 2,760 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,509 in Punjab, 1,318 in KP, 156 in Balochistan, 263 in Islamabad, 93 in GB and 131 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,018,483 coronavirus tests and 38,544 in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,551 patients are in critical condition at present, according to the officials.