ISLAMABAD-Dolly Parton has praised the ‘exciting’ news that her $1million hospital donation has helped to fund Moderna’s much-heralded COVID-19 vaccine. The musician, 74, contributed the funds to Vanderbilt University Medical Centre in Nashville, Tennessee, for coronavirus research in April, after the hospital was ‘good to her and her family through the years’. This week, US company Moderna announced its coronavirus vaccine may be 94.5% effective against Covid-19, and Parton is namechecked in the preliminary report. Published in the New England Journal Of Medicine, the report states that the work was supported by the ‘Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund (Vanderbilt University Medical Centre)’ among other groups. But the country music icon admitted she didn’t know it was the programme she was part of when she first heard the good news.