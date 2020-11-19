Share:

KHYBER - Former SHO Jamrud Police Station was shot dead while his driver sustained injuries here in Shahkas area of Jamrud. According to police former SHO Haji Gula Jan Afridi along his driver Nawab Afridi was on way to his home in Shahkas when unknown motorcyclists opened fire on their car. As a result they received multiple injuries and were shifted to the nearby health centre. However the ex-SHO succumbed to his injuries. SHO Jamrud Police Station Amjad Khan said that investigation had been initiated and culprits would be arrested within 24 hours.