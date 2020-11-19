Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expelled Mohsin Dawar from the forum by terming Pakhtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) a non-political party with no registration in Election Commission of Pakistan.

In a recent meeting of PDM headed by its Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PTM’s Mohsin Dawar was asked that at what capacity he was taking part in the meetings of PDM. On which Mohsin Dawar responded that he was taking part in PDM’s meeting at his individual capacity.

According to sources privy to the development, the PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, during the meeting, further told Mohsin Dawar that he was taking part in the PDM’s meetings with no invitation.

The sources further revealed that Maulana Fazl further told Dawar that he was not supposed to take part in the meetings as it was the responsibility of PTM’s chief to participate in PDM’s meetings.

The sources further revealed that Maulana Fazl during a heated discussion with Mohsin Dawar also asked about who allowed PTM to hold Jalsa in North Waziristan as even JUI’s MNAs were not allowed to hold protest or rally in the North Waziristan.

On which Mohsin Dawar responded that they had held Jalsa on their own power with no support of anyone as it was their constitutional right to hold rally or Jalsa anywhere.

On which PDM Chief Maulana Fazl replied that he had seen his power in the time when he and his party alone was fighting against the military operations in ex-FATA and Mohsin Dawar was endorsing the stance of military operations in former FATA.

It is important to mention here that many parties in PDM have earlier raised their reservations over the participation of Mohsin Dawar in PDM’s meeting with no party backup as his party (PTM) is not registered in ECP.