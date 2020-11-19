Share:

Former ICC umpire Khizer Hayat has condoled the death of Ex-head curator of Pakistan Cricket Board Haji Bashir Ahmad.

Khizer here on Thursday remembered his early days of umpiring when Haji Bashir taught him how to mark pitch and prepare it.

“He (Bashir) was my teacher in bitch marking and its preparation “, he said.

Late Bashir was a humble and soft spoken person who always helped and guided people in his life.

“ Bashir was internationally known due to his expertise in pitch making as he also prepared pitches in United Arab Emirates , Singapore and other Asian cricket developing countries”, he said.

Khizer expressed his heart felt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.