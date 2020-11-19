Share:

Two independent candidates, who were declared victorious in recently held general elections in Gilgit Baltistan, have joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to details, Wazir Muhammad Saleem and Raja Nasir contested the polls from Skardu as independent candidates after not getting tickets from PTI.

It is to be mentioned here that PTI won the most seats in the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly elections but failed to get an outright majority.

PTI had secured nine seats while PPP got four seats, PML-N grabbed two seats, MWM bagged one seat and independent candidates had declared victorious on seven seats in the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly elections held on November 15.

There were 24 seats for the contest but elections were delayed in GBLA-3 following the death of PTI Gilgit-Baltistan President retired Justice Jaffer Shah from coronavirus.

As many as 330 candidates, including four women, were in the contest. At least 1,26,997 fresh voters had used right of vote in general elections of Gilgit-Baltistan.