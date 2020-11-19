Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Imran Ismail while lauding the performance of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohammed Bux Buriro in Kashmore incident has issued a letter of appreciation on Wednesday.

Another such letter has also been sent to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), District Kashmore, Amjad Shaikh for action on time.

Governor Imran Ismail had said in the letter that Mohammed Bux Buriro was the hero of the nation. He said that the brave policeman with the help of his daughter arrested the culprits of Kashmore rape incident and this was a gallantry step. He further said that the services of the ASI would be remembered forever.

The Governor said that it was our responsibility to take such steps for the protec-tion of the people.

‘No doubt the police officers have done a good job,’ he praised.

Imran Ismail said that the SSP was appreciated for the rapid act. He also lauded the Sindh police for arresting culprits of the incident.

Federal education minister calls on governor

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday called on Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail and discussed the matters re-lated to promotion of higher education and steps taken by federal government to contain coronavirus.

Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ali Gohar Mahar was also present in the meeting. The education played a vital role in development of any nation, the governor said, adding that steps taken by federal government for the promotion of higher edu-cation were appreciable.

He said it was very important to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19 in the educational institutions.

The federal minister informed the meeting that education sector had suffered a lot due to outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

He said that the implementation of SOPs was strictly being ensured in the educa-tional intuitions.

Speaking on the occasion, lawmaker Sardar Ali Gohar Mahar told that better fa-cilities were being provided to the people due to the polices of federal govern-ment.

He said GB election results clearly showed the better performance and people’s confidence in the leadership of PTI government.