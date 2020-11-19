Share:

HYDERABAD - The employees of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and Water and Sani-tation Agency (WASA) on Wednesday staged a protest rally and sit-in against non-payment of their salaries and pension since the last several months. The protest demonstration led by HDA Employees Union leaders Aijaz Hussain, Niaz Hussain Chandio, Abdul Qayoom Bhatti and others demanded for immediate payment of outstanding salaries and pension. Addressing the participants, union leaders said salaries and pension of WASA em-ployees were not being paid to them since the last several months due to which their families were facing financial hardship. They said salaries of regular and contract employees had not been paid since last 10 and 13 months respectively which should immediately be paid to them failing which protest movement would be accelerated.

They also demanded of the Sindh Chief Minister, Commissioner Hyderabad and HDA and WASA management to resolve their genuine issues by releasing out-standing salaries.

Earlier, hundreds of employees of WASA and HDA marched from Haider Chowk to Hyderabad press club to press for resolution of their genuine demands. They also chanted slogans against non-payment of salaries and pension to the employ-ees and pensioners.