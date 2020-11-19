Share:

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred four Kashmiri youth in Jammu district on Thursday.

The youth were killed by troops in a vehicle they were travelling in during a shootout operation at Ban Toll Plaza near Nagrota in the district.

An eyewitness said the youth were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar in a truck, when they were intercepted and killed by Indian troops in a fake encounter at Ban Toll Plaza in Jammu early today.