ISLAMABAD - Jessica Simpson enlisted her toddler daughter Birdie Mae to model a green long-sleeved Jessica Simpson Collection jumpsuit, which will soon be sold at Dillards. The 40 year old clothing mogul’s 20 month old mini-me sported a leopard-print scarf in her flaxen curls and tiny UGG boots. ‘Birdie definitely takes after mom,’ Jessica - who boasts 14.8M social media followers - captioned her Instagram snap. ‘Her second word was “Shoes!” She demands to switch shoes 4x a day, and it doesn’t even matter whose - Ace’s and dad’s size 15s too!’ Simpson’s post received glowing comments from her BFF CaCee Cobb and her younger sister Ashlee Simpson Ross, who gushed of her little niece: ‘I love her so much!’