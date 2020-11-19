Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the Health Department to include the liver transplant in the Sehat Sahulat Programme making it clear that liver transplant facility along with provision of free medicines should be ensured to the poor people of the province.

Presiding over a progress review meeting of different provincial departments here at Chief Minister Secretariat, he also directed to identify suitable land for establishment of Cadet College Dir Upper. He further directed that work on other feasible projects of cadet colleges in the province be initiated without any delay. The Chief Minister directed the Elementary & Secondary Education Department to complete transfer/posting of all clerical staff of its directorate, EDO offices and schools working on the same posts for more than two years and submit a report to this effect.

Mahmood Khan also directed that strengthening of existing forest check posts and establishment of new forest check posts should be completed within stipulated timelines. He directed the Environmental Protection Agency to improve its performance as environmental pollution was a severe problem and EPA should take concrete steps to overcome the issue.

The meeting was attended besides Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah and Administrative Secretaries of concerned departments by other relevant officials.

Asks Environmental Protection Agency to improve performance

The meeting was briefed that under the transfer policy of the provincial government, Establishment & Administration Department had completed the transfer/posting of 437 employees working on the same post for the last two years whereas transfer of 500 more such employees would also be completed within a week. Similarly, a total of 72 employees of different cadres had been transferred and posted by the Food Department whereas all the employees of forest and Environment Department working on the same post for more than two years have been transferred. The Chief Minister on the occasion directed for transfer/posting of all district food controllers working in the same district for more than two years. The meeting was informed that data of the employees of Health Department working on the same post for the last two years was being prepared and process of transfer/posting of all such employees would be completed by 5th of December this year.

The meeting was informed that under the Elementary & Secondary Education Department 3442 teaching posts for merged areas had been advertised. The hiring process against advertised posts has been planned to complete within next four months. Similarly, more than 20,000 teaching posts of settled districts have also been advertised. Apart from above posts, 132 posts of ADEOs/ASDEOs have been advertised through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission. The authorities told that PC-1s of 21 developmental schemes out of total 41 have been approved whereas approval of remaining PC-1s was in progress.

It was further informed that double shift schools’ policy had been prepared in consultation with Establishment and Law Department. The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to provide proper timelines for formal launching of double shifts in schools. While briefing the meeting about health sector, it was informed that the process of transfer of Health Department’s ambulance service to Rescue 1122 would be started this month. The Chief Minister directed the quarters concerned to ensure completion of ambulance transfer process across the province by March next year. The meeting was informed that work on launching of E-transfer policy in the Health Department was underway while the revamping of Basic Health Units and Rural Health Centres in merged districts would be completed by June next year.

Moreover, PC-1 for revamping of district headquarters hospitals across the province had been prepared while PC-1s of all flagship projects in health sector would also be completed by the end of this month. The forum was told that some 5482 Forest Nighabans had already been employed whereas employment of additional 768 Forest Nighabans was in progress.

Briefing about the performance of Environment Protection Agency, it was told that a total of 3381 cases had been referred to EPA out of which 1661 cases had been resolved while work on remaining cases was underway. A total of Rs60 million fines had also been imposed over violation of environment protection rules.