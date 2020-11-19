Share:

London-A 65-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday over the 1974 pub bombings in the English city of Birmingham, which claimed 21 lives in one of the country’s worst terror attacks.

The twin attacks at the Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs came during rising violence against British rule in Northern Ireland, both in the province and the mainland.

Police said counter-terrorism officers and colleagues from the Police Service of Northern Ireland detained the man at his home in Belfast. “The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and a search of his home is being carried out,” police said in a statement. “He will be interviewed under caution at a police station in Northern Ireland.” The attacks were widely blamed on the Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA) paramilitary group, although it never formally claimed responsibility.

