LAHORE - Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan chaired meeting of Cabinet Committee to review availability and price of sugar in the market here on Wednesday.

Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Minister for Irrigation Sardar Mohsin Leghari and relevant officers attended the meeting.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that the situation has improved a lot with the import of sugar.

He said that sugar is being sold in the market at a lower price than before.He said that the import of sugar and its distribution by the Food Department and District Administration was satisfactory through which sugar was provided to the consumers at low price. He said that sugar is also available at the utility stores for consumers. He expressed hope that sufficient stocks would be available after local production and there will be no need to import more sugar. Secretary Food gave a detailed briefing on the district wise distribution of sugar.

Special Magistrates arrested 465 persons and lodged 451 FIRs in campaign against profiteering and hoarding during the current month. The Price Control Magistrates also imposed fines of more than Rs 20 million on the violators. This was informed at a meeting presided over by the Chief Secretary Punjab to review the price control measures.

The meeting reviewed prices and availability of essential commodities especially flour and sugar and the performance of Price Control Magistrates.

The Chief Secretary said that as per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, hoarders and profiteers would be dealt with iron hands.

He said that due to the government’s initiatives, flour and sugar are available in abundant quantity in the open market and the supply of sugar at low prices has brought relief to the common man. He maintained that the imported sugar is being supplied to the districts as per their demand to ensure its availability at lower prices. He asked Cane Commissioner Punjab to submit a report on the start of crushing in sugar mills and payments to the farmers. The Industries Secretary briefed the meeting that so far 26,000 metric tonnes of imported sugar have reached districts out of which 24,000 metric tonnes in the open market and 1,374 metric tonnes in Sahulat bazaars have been sold.

He said that according to the survey of the forecasting committee, the supply of tomatoes, onions, and potatoes would improve by the end of November.

He said that essential items including flour and sugar are available at discounted rates in 361 Sahulat bazaars established in cities across the province. The Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab), administrative Secretaries of Food and Agriculture Department, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore, CEO Urban Unit and officers concerned attended the meeting.

The Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners participated through video link.