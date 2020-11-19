Share:

Nabeel Qureshi’s directorial music video of Shani Arshad’s song Ki Jana had been nominated at the Miami Short Film Festival and Bucharest Film Awards earlier this year.

Now, the video has won the Best Music Video Award at the recently held MSFF 2020.

The video stars actors Sonya Hussyn and Mohsin Abbas Haider as a newly-married couple who become victims of honour killing. Ki Jana was submitted as ‘Red – the colour of love’.

“Thank you so much, it is very humbling. I am grateful to my team who participated in the realisation of this award. Also, thanks to the jury of Miami Film Festival, ” said Qureshi in his online acceptance speech.