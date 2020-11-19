Share:

LAHORE - Despite a green signal given by Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar to the transport department to ply electric buses in the provincial capital, no work has been done by the department on this front as yet.

The chief minister had principally approved the initiative for reducing deteriorating pollution levels in the city and directed the transport department to prepare comprehensive recommendations to run electric buses in the city as well as in other districts of the province.

When contacted to get details about the initiative, transport department and its allied chapter Lahore Transport Company (LTC) refused to own it and started shifting the onus on each other’s shoulders for being most relevant body to respond.

When APP contacted LTC CEO and asked about various aspects of the approved electric buses project, the CEO declined to take its ownership and replied that the transport department was looking into the project and was in a position to give details about it.

She further said that she had not received any intimation from the transport department as yet.

However, she added, if asked, the LTC would be ready to work accordingly.

Later, the secretary transport was also approached to get his point of view on the matter, but he also refused to give details, stating that the LTC, in fact, was an appropriate body to respond and deal with.

He further said LTC was responsible for completing all modalities.

This lethargic and irresponsible attitude is a hindrance in the swift enforcement of the environment friendly initiative of the provincial government which has already taken several steps to combat pollution through such initiatives in the province.

It may be mentioned that electric buses, the ultimate solution to control rising pollution, would be offering emission-free transport facilities to the people in the provincial metropolis.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had given approval to ply green electric buses in the city in principle, with the direction to complete the relating matters as soon as possible.

These buses would be plying on 103- kilometer long six different routes in Lahore while the service would also be introduced in other cities under the public-private partnership.

Talking to the APP, Provincial Minister for Transport Jehanzeb Khan Khichi said that Lahore was worst affected by smog and other pollutants, and that transport emission was a major contributor in this regard.

He said that the provision of state of the art transport facilities throughout the province would be ensured as the provincial government was taking all-out measures in this regard.

The provincial government had also decided to extend the scope of Lahore Transport Company to Punjab Transport Company and electric buses would be run in other districts as well, he concluded.