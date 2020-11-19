Share:

Karachi - Eminent publisher Syed Ibn-ul-Hassan’s son Syed Muhammad Hassan Ibn-ul-Hassan passed away on Wednesday at the age of 63 after a protracted illness. He was admitted in a local hospital where he breathed his last on Wednesday night at 9 pm. He is survived by a widow, three sons, and four daughters. Syed Muhammad Hassan Ibn-ul-Hassan’s funeral prayer will be offered today (Thursday) after Namaz-e-Zohrain at Khair-ul-Amal Mosque, Ancholi society, Federal-B area, Block-22, while he will be burrried at Waadi-i-Hussain Graveyard.