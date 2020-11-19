Share:

LAHORE - Ombudsman Punjab took notice against violation regarding implementation of 50pc transport discount facility to disabled persons announced by the government. Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retired), Azam Suleman Khan while taking serious notice on receiving so many applications from the complainants regarding the violation of the Government’s Policy chalked out in favour of disabled persons having 50pc travelling discount for those who already have been issued Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) Cards across Punjab.

In this regard, Ombudsman Punjab issued a letter to the Provincial Administration to ensure the implementation of the Government policy in its true letter and spirit which already have been announced. He further directed the administration to evolve a strong monitoring mechanism to monitor the performance of the Districts and Regional Transport Authorities in this regard.

He further directed the administration to bound the concerned authorities to display the banners and flexes at the bus stations and terminals having display the policy of the government so that the disabled persons could utilize the maximum benefits of this policy, concluded the Ombudsman.