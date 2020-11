Share:

CHARSADDA - An alleged outlaw was killed while Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel was martyred during an encounter here on Wednesday, DPO Charsadda Muhammad Shoaib Khan said. Talking to reporters here, the DPO said an unidentified ‘outlaw’ had started firing indiscriminately at the office of a sensitive organisa­tion located near DC’s office that was repulsed by police and FC personnel deployed there.