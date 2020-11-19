Share:

Pakistan can make optimum use of past achievements of China in its future agriculture development schemes to address weaknesses and develop the agriculture sector, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said on Thursday.

“I believe that Pakistan can make optimum use of China’s past achievements in its future agriculture development schemes to address our weakness and consolidate our strength in the agriculture sector,” he said in his opening speech at a Webinar on China-Pakistan Agricultural Cooperation and Prospects organized by China Economic Net (CEN).

Terming the relations between Pakistan and China as very close and strong, he said that spectrum of bilateral relations between the two countries is very broad, deep and wide.

Under President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has emerged as the flagship, high quality and demonstration project, helping Pakistan in upgrading its infrastructure, energy sector transport and communication network. Now in the recent years, the agriculture has been identified as the sector to be given a special attention.

Ambassador Haque said, under the CPEC Phase-II, the agriculture cooperation is included as part of socio-economic development strategy.

He said, special working group on agriculture was established in March this year and plan of action has been discussed between Pakistan’s Ministry of National Food Security and Research and the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs were implementing large number of joint projects, adding, For the government of Pakistan, modernizing our agriculture sector remains a priority.