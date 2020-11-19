Share:

LAHORE - The 47th Pakistan Open Golf Championship will tee off at the Rawalpindi Golf Course today (Thursday) at 7:30am. The event was first played in 1961 and ever since it has matured and grown into an event of substance and relevance, much sought after by the leading golf champions of the country. When this championship was first held, the prize money at stake was in mere hundreds but over the years, stakes have propped up and this year the prize money on offer touches the five million rupees mark, thanks to the managing body, the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF). The ultimate winner of this grand competition, which will conclude November 22, will be the Pakistan golf champion for the year 20-21. The players like Shabbir Iqbal, M Munir and M Matloob fall in the category of the invincibles, their playing prowess is always under challenge from quite a few gifted ones who are on the pathway to prove their adroitness and capacity. Hamza Amin falls in this classification and so does the very young Ahmed Baig. A few more names who deserve a mention here are M Shahzad, M Alam, Arif Ali and Khalid Khan.