Share:

Pakistan on Thursday has reported 18 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 365,927. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,248.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,547 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 158,559 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 112,284 in Punjab, 43,052 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 25,278 in Islamabad, 16,582 in Balochistan, 5,690 in Azad Kashmir and 4,482 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,764 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,519 in Punjab, 1,318 in KP, 157 in Balochistan, 265 in Islamabad, 93 in GB and 132 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,055,382 coronavirus tests and 36,899 in last 24 hours. 326,674 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,535 patients are in critical condition.