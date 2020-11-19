Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that peace in Afghanistan is inevitable for tranquility and stability in the entire region. Addressing the 15th meeting of the Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said Pakistan will continue its sincere efforts for peace in the region. Highlighting the importance of intra-Afghan dialogue, the Foreign Minister said result oriented dialogue is crucial for lasting peace in Afghanistan. He briefed the participants about recent visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister to Pakistan and the discussions held with him on the promotion of bilateral cooperation in various fields.