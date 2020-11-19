Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday has arrived in Kabul to hold talks with the Afghan leadership on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and the Afghan peace process.

The prime minister’s first-ever visit to Kabul since assuming the office includes one on one meeting with President Ashraf Ghani, delegation-level talks, and a joint press stakeout.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and senior officials are accompanying the Prime Minister.

The tour is a part of regular high-level exchanges between the two neighbouring countries. It will also build on the sustained engagement between the two countries in recent months for enhancing bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

PM Imran Khan’s visit will help foster a stronger and multi-faceted relationship between the two brotherly countries.

Earlier, announcing the prime minister’s first visit to the war-torn country, the Foreign Office said, “the prime minister’s visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani had last visited Pakistan in June 2019.”

The prime minister’s programme includes tete-e-tete with President Ashraf Ghani, delegation-level talks, and joint press stake-out.

“The focus would be on further deepening the fraternal bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Afghan peace process, and regional economic development and connectivity,” added the Foreign Office.