Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has emphasised the need for further strengthening and broadening the bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar.

The President expressed these views while talking to Commander of Qatar Air Force Major-General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr yesterday.

Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan and Qatar enjoy excellent relations in all areas of mutual interest and Pakistan wants to further strengthen and broaden bilateral cooperation with the brotherly country.

The President said that Pakistan and Qatar have great scope for cooperation in the areas of defence and military training and Qatar needs to benefit from defence expertise and training facilities of Pakistan.

He also highlighted anti-terrorism efforts made by Pakistan that resulted in defeating militancy and terrorism.

The President said Pakistan’s economy is improving despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said Pakistan offers enormous investment opportunities and Qatar can benefit from Pakistan’s investment-friendly environment in various sectors.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the professionalism of the armed forces of Pakistan and underlined the need for enhanced defence cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was also attended by Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, and Qatar’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Saoud Abdulrehman Al-Thani.

Meanwhile, talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Ukraine Major General (Retd) Noel Israel Khokhar, President Alvi emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation with Ukraine in the areas of trade, economy and culture.

The President said Pakistan highly values its relations with Ukraine and wants to further increase cooperation in fields of mutual interest, including defence.

Dr Arif Alvi underscored the need for frequent bilateral parliamentary and political exchanges that would greatly help bringing the two countries closer.