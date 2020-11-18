Share:

ISLAMABAD- The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed bearish trend, closing at 40,514 points against 40,652 points on the last working day, with negative change of 138 points (0.34 per cent). A total 145,897,499 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 150,341,863 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.250 billion against Rs6.336 billion previous day. As many as 377 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 149 of them recorded gain and 203 sustained losses whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged