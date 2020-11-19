Share:

RAWALPINDI -The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Wednesday sealed offices of six illegal housing schemes, informed a spokesman.

The housing schemes, located in Taxila, were advertising their schemes without the approval of the civic body, he said. According to RDA spokesman Hafiz Mohammad Irfan, RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General (DG) Ammara Khan asked the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) branch to take strict action against illegal housing schemes. MP&TE Director Shehzad Haider along with his team took action against illegal housing societies and sealed their offices.

He said the enforcement team conducted operation and sealed site offices of six illegal housing schemes. The housing schemes identified as Wah Garden, Faisal Town, Margalla Hills Enclave, Subhan Millat, Wah Residencia and Urwa Housing Scheme.

He said that under Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010, notices were being issued to the owners of these six illegal housing schemes.

“The owners of these properties were running illegal housing schemes site offices in violation of Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010. Many complaints were also received on Pakistan Citizen Portal against these illegal housing schemes,” he said.

He said that RDA had time and again warned people against making investment in any unauthorised housing scheme which was declared illegal by RDA. He also requested IESCO, SNGPL and PTCL not to provide services to these illegal housing societies.