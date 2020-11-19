Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has said that the provincial government has approved Rs58 billion for the uplift of Kurram tribal district, as inclusion of backward areas in the mainstream dwevelopment is the top priority of the provincial government.

Presiding review a meeting in Parachinar on the development of Kurram tribal district, Shaukat Yousafzai said the provincial cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was focusing on the development of backward areas and development activities were underway in full swing in Upper and Lower Kurram in general and Central Kurram in particular.

“The officers posted in the tribal districts have a heavy responsibility to carry out development projects. They should make service to the people their motto and should ensure solution of regional issues keeping in view the local traditions and laws of the country,” he said. The review meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Kurram District Dr. Afaq Wazir and heads of district departments. It was informed during the briefing that the process of integration in the tribal district of Kurram and extension of all provincial departments to the district had been completed. While in the Annual Development Program (ADP), a total of Rs58 billion had been approved for the development of Kurram district in various sectors, including Rs22 billion under Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) and Rs23 billion for other projects. In the overall development strategy for the district, special attention was being paid to the health and education sectors, the meeting was informed.

The meeting was further informed that under AIP, Rs2.9 billion had been allocated for the health sector of Kurram district while Rs1.1 billion had been allocated for the education sector. Under the supervision of Pakistan Army, 199 projects of various types had been completed in Kurram district while 146 projects are in progress, it was told.

The Minister, while issuing orders to expedite work to fill the vacancies, said that issue of shortage of staff should be resolved on priority basis along with provision of basic facilities in schools and health centres. He said that only a better educational environment could eradicate backwardness.

Shaukat Yousafzai further said that timely construction of boys and girls colleges and technical colleges should be ensured so that the youth could acquire higher education in their own area. He said that Kurram district had a unique location for trade, forestry, agriculture, and fruit production. We would modernise these areas, he added.