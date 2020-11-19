PESHAWAR - Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU), Peshawar organised a two-day training workshop on ‘Research methodology and synopsis writing’ for the faculty and students of affiliated colleges held at Government Girls’ Degree College, Parachinar.
The workshop was attended by large number of participants including faculty and students of the govt girls’ degree colleges. The objective of the training was to equip the participants with the main components of a research framework including problem statement, ethical considerations, sampling and data analysis techniques, within the quantitative, qualitative and mixed methods research approaches to conduct their own small-scale research.