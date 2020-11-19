Share:

PESHAWAR - Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU), Pe­shawar organised a two-day training workshop on ‘Research methodol­ogy and synopsis writ­ing’ for the faculty and students of affiliated col­leges held at Govern­ment Girls’ Degree Col­lege, Parachinar.

The workshop was at­tended by large number of participants includ­ing faculty and students of the govt girls’ degree colleges. The objective of the training was to equip the participants with the main components of a re­search framework includ­ing problem statement, ethical considerations, sampling and data anal­ysis techniques, within the quantitative, qualita­tive and mixed methods research approaches to conduct their own small-scale research.