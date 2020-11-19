Share:

LAHORE-A four-member independent jury Wednesday announced the Team of Pakistan Super League 2020, which will be captained by Islamabad United’s Shadab Khan. The independent jury included respected commentators Bazid Khan, Ramiz Raja and Urooj Mumtaz, and PCB Director – High Performance Nadeem Khan. The 12-member side, as per the event regulations, includes four foreign players and one emerging category player, and represents five teams with Lahore Qalandars boasting six players, three Karachi Kings, and one each from Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators. Shadab Khan said: “I feel honoured to have been appointed captain of Team of the HBL PSL 2020, which includes some fine performers from one of the most successful events. However, it hurts that we were unable to make it to the playoffs. We gave our best shot, which was clearly not enough, and means we have to come harder and stronger when the sixth edition is played next year.” PSL 2020 SQUAD: Babar Azam, Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, Haider Ali, M Hafeez, Shadab Khan (capt), Ben Dunk, David Wiese, M Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, M Hasnain, Fakhar Zaman.