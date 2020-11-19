Share:

LAHORE-Master Paints, Price Meter.PK and Barry’s carved out contrastive wins in the Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup 2020 matches played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

The first match of the day saw Master Paints outpacing Samba Bank 10-6½. Marcos Panelo emerged as hero of the match with his classic contribution of seven goals while Raja Jalal Arslan and Farooq Amin Sufi converted two and one goal respectively. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Edward Banner Eve hammered a hat-trick while Adnan Jalil Azam converted two and Alman Jalil Azam one goal.

Master Paints dominated the match right from the beginning as they slammed in superb six goals against one by Samba Bank to have a healthy 6-1 lead. The second chukker saw Samba Bank making a good comeback by thrashing two goals against one by Master Paints to reduce the margin to 7-3. Master Paints once again strengthened their grip on the match in the third chukker by thrashing two more goals to make it 9-3. In the fourth and last chukker, Samba though hammered a hat-trick against one goal by Master Paints, yet they lost the encounter 10-6½. The field umpires were Saqib Khan Khakwani and Amirreza Behboudi.

Price Meter.PK defeated Remount 6-4 in the second match of the day. Mannuel Carranza played key role by hammering a hat-trick in the winning side’s triumph while Raja Taimur Nadeem struck a brace and Sufi Haroon hit one. From Remount, Lt Col Zulfiqar scored two goals while Imran Shahid and Jamie Le Hardy scored one goal apiece.

The third match of the day proved to be a thriller, where Barry’s beat AOS 9-8½. Hamza Mawaz Khan and Ernesto Oscar Trotz jointly emerged as stars by cracking a quartet each for the winning side while Nafees Barry struck the reaming one. From AOS, which had one and a half goal advantage, Guy Gibrat converted all the seven goals.

Today (Thursday), the first match will be played at 1:00 pm under American system among Samba Bank, Imperial Holdings and Remount while the second match will be played between D Polo and Guard Group/Platinum Homes at 3:00 pm.