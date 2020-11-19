Share:

ISLAMABAD - The United Arab Emirates has temporarily suspended the issuance of new visit visas for Pakistan and some 12 other countries, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: “We have learnt that the UAE has temporarily suspended the issuance of new visit visas until further announcement for 12 countries, including Pakistan. The suspension is not applicable on already issued visas.”

He added: “The measure is believed to be related to the second wave of COVID-19. We are seeking official confirmation from the concerned UAE authorities in this regard.”