Share:

LAHORE-President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad met Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Pakistan Muhammad Karmoune on Wednesday. While sharing his thoughts, Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that Pakistan and Morocco have friendly ties, based on mutual cooperation, respect and brotherhood. Ibrahim Murad said that Pakistan and Morocco should join hands to promote global peace and collaborative initiatives in the field of higher education and other fields as well. He shared with the ambassador that there should be people to people and youth to youth interaction between both countries. He also expressed his desire to educate Moroccan students at UMT, as it would strengthen cultural ties between the two nations. Moroccan Ambassador Muhammad Karmoune welcomed Ibrahim Murad and appreciated the educational services of UMT.