

LAHORE – The illegal sale of rectified spirit, which is used as substitute for alcohol, is on the rise in the City with the connivance of Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department officials, causing a loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

Well-placed sources in the E&T Department informed TheNation on Thursday that licences of different categories issued in the name of qualified pharmacists and industrialists were being used for manufacturing substandard liquor.

“The illegal sale of spirit is at least ten times more than its authorised quantity. This additional spirit is surely being used for preparing substandard liquor,” an officer of the E&T Department disclosed. He further said that most licence-holders were involved in preparing liquor rather than using the spirit for the prescribed purpose.

Another officer of the E&T Department said on condition of anonymity that because of the illegal manufacture of liquor, the revenue supposed to be earned by the E&T Department’s Excise Branch was also being compromised, thanks to assistant excise and taxation officers who were allegedly backing these licence-holders. “Not a single raid worth of mention has so far been conducted by the E&T Department to check the illegal sale of liquor in the City,” he added.

Sources said that there were 12 posts of inspectors in the Excise Branch against which currently only two officers were working. “These inspectors have no transport, weapons or workforce to conduct raids on the people involved in the illegal sale of liquor in the City,” they regretted.

An officer of E&T Department said that a strong mafia was involved in the illegal sale of liquor. “In the last few years, they have murdered a director, an inspector and a constable of the department.”

Sharing details, sources said that the mafia shot dead E&T Director Hameed Akhtar in the Iqbal Town area when he was leaving his home for office. “His ‘crime’ was that he had asked his subordinate staff to strictly denature the spirit so that it could not be used for preparing liquor after being denatured,” they informed. Similarly, an inspector and a constable were first kidnapped and then murdered only because they had tried to hinder the mafia’s business.

An officer of the Excise Branch said on condition of anonymity that about 40 drums of rectified spirit were being issued to different licence-holders, but according to sources they purchased more than 400 drums of the same from the open market. The sources further said that the spirit purchased from the open market cost less. “A 400-litre drum of spirit was available for Rs25,000 from the E&T Department, while the same was available for Rs20,000 in the open market,” they added.

The spirit issued by the department against L 42-A Licence is supposed to be used only for medical and industrial purposes, and after being denatured with 5 per cent methanol. Only homeopathic chemists or practitioners, departments possessing drug manufacturing licence, and industrial institutions authorised to manufacture alcohol products are eligible to get this licence. Unfortunately, however, currently the licence was being issued to the people who did not fulfil these conditions, the sources added.