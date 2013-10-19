I am one of those millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs) who are virtual ambassadors of the country and also supporting Pakistan economy without any strings unlike the so-called donors or lenders. With the new political government in place, we hoped that our country would move towards a better, peaceful and prosperous Pakistan. However, unfortunately, the PML-N- government seems to be following in the footprints of Zardari camp in major policy decisions. One such instance is the continuation of moratorium on death penalties. This is a shameful act of allegiance to European Union (EU) for some petty trade benefits which doesn’t even reach the common man!

In fact, it would promote lawlessness in the already troubled country. I wonder how PML-N leadership could even think of taking such a decision which is against the rule of law and protection of human life and property. Does the government want the citizens to take justice in their own hand? I think the government has forgot its manifesto which requires steps to be taken to uphold the supremacy of law, protection of human life and property, provide justice to everyone and make the country a peaceful society. By virtue of this decision, the central government has pleased only these three communities:

All the death-row prisoners convicted for religiously and politically motivated killings, mass murders, terrorism, cold-blooded assassinations and raping and slaughtering innocent children or women. They must be singing praises for Sharif and his team for sparing their lives in one big, bold act of compassion and generosity.

All the alleged criminals and terrorists, who are currently defending cases in the lower and superior courts in any of those 27 heinous crimes for which death sentence is given under the constitution of this Islamic Republic, they can all relax and breathe easy now, no harm will come to them even if they stand guilty of these offences.

Few individuals who work for the European Union-funded non government organizations have been campaigning for the scrapping of the death penalty for long at the behest of their donors. Without taking into account Pakistan’s objective conditions or the level of its social, political and economic development, or lack of it, they have been demanding the abolishment of capital punishment by giving examples of those western or westernized nations which abandoned executions in the natural course of their historical progress and evolution. It has even ignored the fact that ideal law and order situation in many Islamic countries is due to the fact that capital punishment is there as a deterrent to the heinous crimes.

It goes without saying that such an act of the government will demoralize the law enforcement agencies, currently getting great success in restoration of peace in Karachi, and also the judiciary. It will eventually make Pakistan a ‘free for all’ society and promote the tribal culture of balancing the score there and then instead of waiting for the futile judicial process.

TAHIR MAHMOOD NADEEM,

Saudi Arabia, October 7.