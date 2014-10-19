Islamabad - The ongoing ‘IDPs Relief Lok Mela’ organised by National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) here at Shakarparian is contributing towards the projection of artisans and their artwork in a befitting manner.

The magical arena created through rural folk and traditional heritage, reflective of different provinces and regions, has impressed all who have visited the Mela.

Besides several other features for families and children, exhibition of artisans-at-work is a major attraction for the visitors at the Mela. Over forty craftspeople from different parts of the country are also showcasing their work live and mesmerising the visitors with their unique artisanship.

The crafts on display are embroidery, block printing, lacquer work, doll making, truck art, wood carving, Namda & Gabba, metal work, Shawl weaving, needle work, traditional carpets, blue pottery, wax printing, stone work, Pattu weaving, mirror work, jewellery, and many others.

Being a prime institution dealing with Pakistani folk culture, Lok Virsa is cognisant of the need for equal opportunity provider. In the present Mela, one can see a number of female artisans exhibiting their skills.

The most prominent among them is Tasleem Bibi from Hazara, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She practices “Phulkari” (embroidery work from Hazara) and has carried on this old tradition from her mother and has devoted 20 years of her life to this profession. She stands out not only for her excellence but also in her tireless propagation of this art by imparting it to the future generations.

Male artisans are also equally good in showing their artwork. Shah Behram, a craftsman in `Taghar (traditional woolen colourful rugs)’ from DI Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is showcasing. His father was also an accomplished master craftsman of Taghar weaving who received Pride of Performance award in recognition of his talent.

Ameer Bakhsh from Kahror Pakka, Punjab, is expert in natural dyes. The ancient art of wood block making has its centres in Southern Punjab and all of Sindh. He has not only trained his family members but has also imparted training to many artisans in block printing.

Haji Habibur Rehman from Rawalpindi is the master artisan in truck art.

This colourful, sometimes dazzling, art is not only done on trucks but also on other vehicles and means of transportation like buses, tankers, mini-buses, rickshaws, horse cart and even donkey carts moving on the road throughout the country.

Deedar Ali, an expert in patti weaving (woven strip made from sheep wool) from Gilgit-Baltistan, is famous for its originality.

Talking to this scribe, Lok Virsa’s Executive Director Shahera Shahid said that Pakistan with its rich and varied heritage dating back to Mehergarh Civilisation in Balochistan, Indus Valley Civilisation of Mohenjodaro in Sindh and Harappa Civilisation in Punjab represents a fusion of Turkish, Arab, Persian and the indigenous Mughal traditions.

The crafts at Mela represent a valuable material heritage, which forms a tangible part of our historical and contemporary culture.

Unlike the West, most traditional crafts in Pakistan are neither a profession nor a hobby, but essential components of the diverse cultural patterns - a product of the ethnic and communal attitudes and practices.

As such, crafts have meanings and definite social context in traditional society. There is a recent trend towards the use of crafts as art objects in urban homes. Historic forms and designs are being revived both by the increasing number of trained craftsmen and by designers for the tourist and export trade.

The seven-day IDPs Mela will continue with all its festivities at Lok Virsa till Thursday.