ISLAMABAD-Anayat-ur-Roman bowled BCG to a trilling 2-run victory over Bhutto Cricket Academy in 45-over friendly fixture played here at Bhutto Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

BCG, batting first, were bowled out for 220 in the allotted overs. Habib scored 29, Haris 26 and Waheed 25. Ali Imran was the pick of Bhutto Academy bowlers as he grabbed 4-21. Needing 221-run for victory, Bhutto Academy could managed to score 218 in 37.5 overs. Only Ali Imran played sensible knock of 91 runs which he gathered hitting 9 fours and 4 sixes off 60 balls, but his heroics couldn’t save his team’s blushes, as no other batsmen could provide him much-needed stay at the crease. Anayat-ur-Roman was the match-winner for BCG, as he clinched 4-59 including the prize scalp of Ali Imran

Bhutto Cricket Ground secretary Ajmal Sabir was the chief guest on the occasion, while CDA in-charge ground Wasif Bajwa was guest of honour. Anayat was named player of the match and awarded shield and Rs 5000 cash by chief guests Ajmal Sabir.