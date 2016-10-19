Islamabad: Islamabad Citizens Committee has expressed serious concern over the PTI’s threat to block roads leading to the federal capital in the coming days.

“We strongly condemn this act by a political party, which claims its love and deep attachment with welfare of the people” it was stated in a press release issued by the committee after their office-bearers’ meeting.

The meeting, presided over by the committee’s President Latif Ahmed Rana recalled the plight of the citizens when their whole life was paralyzed for three months during Dharna.

The resolution adopted at the meeting urged the government to make adequate arrangements to ensure normal activities of citizens of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

It also deplored the policy of agitation in political arena, particularly at a time when the country was facing many serious challenges on account of its national security. Life of the people is already miserable due to the prevailing socio-economic situation, the press release added.