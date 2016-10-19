SIALKOT - Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) is designing special training courses for providing skilled labour for the Sialkot industry.

It was stated by TEVTA) Deputy Director General Lahore Waheed Asghar during a seminar held on “Skilled Labour Marketing Information System (SLMIS), at SCCI Auditorium in active collaboration with Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

He added that TEVTA would continue its pivotal role in providing the skilled labour for Sialkot industry following the needs of the industry. He said that TEVTA’s Skilled Labour Market Information System (SLMIS) was Punjab’s largest online job portal. It was providing job opportunities to TEVTA’s skilled workforce in industries across Punjab as well as in the different foreign countries, he said.

He added that in the easy way, employers could access Punjab’s largest skilled workforce database absolutely free. He said that SLMIS was a free of cost placement system, which eradicates unemployment besides assuring the free access to employers for assessing CVs of skilled workforce.

Addressing the participants, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Majid Raza Bhutta assured TEVTA his full cooperation in this regard. He said that the early provision of skilled workforce to the industry was the direly needed demand of the day.

He also urged the government to declare Sialkot’s big industrial units as the training institutions, enabling the industrialists and exporters to provide the necessary training of the advanced industrial skills at their factories following the needs of the industry.