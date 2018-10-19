Share:

lahore - The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Thursday has sealed two drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres for insufficient psychiatric, health and residential facilities after evacuating 26 persons.

According to details, the PHC teams had conducted raids on four treatment centres, and closed down two facilities, which included Taha Tark-e-Manshiat aur Nafsiat Centre, and Rehab Home in Faisalabad.

They evacuated 14 and 12 individuals from the Centre and Home respectively prior to sealing these premises.

The spokesperson of the PHC said that these centres were functional without the requisite human resource, that is, psychiatrists, psychologists, doctors, para-medical staff, etc, and insufficient facilities like the residential and emergency cover. “Moreover, the respective administrations of these centres had not displayed rate lists of treatment, consultation, etc.,” he added.