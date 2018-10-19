Share:

LAHORE (PR): Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited’s new 3S Dealership Honda Township has been inaugurated here in Lahore. The chief guests of the inauguration ceremony were Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited President Mr Hironobu Yushi, Director Aamir H Sheerazi and Vice President Maqsood ur Rehman Rehmani. Also present on the occasion were CEO Honda Township Mir Shoaib Ahmed, directors Mir Huzaifa Ahmed and Mir Khuzaima Ahmed, COO Adnan Ahmad, staff and other notables from Lahore business community.