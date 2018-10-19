Share:

Islamabad - Special Squads of the police have arrested 51 drug peddlers during the ongoing year involved in supplying narcotics to students at educational institutions. According to details, the police nabbed 51 persons involved in supplying drugs among students while a total of 21.226 kilogram hashish, 3.370 kilogram heroin, ice and tranquilizing pills were recovered.

SSP Muhammad Amin Bukhariappreciated the performance and directed all police officials to remain vigilant in their respective areas .