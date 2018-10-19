Share:

Islamabad - Former Test cricketer Muhammad Wasim has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop administration of Government Post Graduate College, Satellite Town from shutting down Muhammad Wasim International Cricket Academy (MWICA), located at the college premises.

Talking to The Nation, Wasim also sought help from Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar and IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza to save future of thousands of biding cricketers of not only twin cities, but also of the entire country, as the administration of the college has ordered him to close down his academy.

“Parks and Horticulture (PHC) has allocated the college land to me for setting up an academy. I invested on the academy from my own pocket and also sought help from my friends. I still owe millions to different people, just because of the passion of cricket. For the last four years, my academy was being run with a huge success and by the grace of Almighty, we have registered more than 6000 youth from different parts of the country, while kids from Fata were also getting training from the academy.

“But now all of a sudden, the college administration, after winning the case against PHA, has decided to shut down the academy without any notice or reason. When I tried to meet the principal, he was on leave and was not ready to listen to anything. He is sticking that land belongs to college, which will decide who will run the ground,” he added.

He said it is completely unfair on part of the college administration, as other academies, being run at Muslim High School and Jammia High School are functioning with same people, but why MWICA is being singled out. “I am only Test cricketer, who is running the academy in twin cities and have trained countless players, who are playing in domestic cricket and representing the country abroad.

“More than 3000 kids are training daily under 10 qualified former first class players, while Test players are regularly paying visit to my academy and even former international greats are full of praise for the services being provided by MWICA. Brian Lara, Sir Viv Richards and other international stars have already paid visits to my academy and they were highly satisfied with the training methods and they also delivered lectures to the players,” he said.

­Wasim said his academy is not only providing free training and coaching to youth, but also helping them to come out of their homes. “In the very first year of the academy, we produced a number of quality players, who represented Pakistan at U-19 level and also representing different regions in the country’s premier Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and also playing from Fata.

“I have installed state-of-the-art machinery, bowling machine, nets and floodlights in the academy, which plays regular matches against different clubs from U-12 to senior level. I am not charging a single penny from the deserving players and only Rs 1000 monthly fee is being charged from those kids, who can afford and that too is used for coaches’ salary, balls and maintenance of ground.

“I want to serve cricket and especially the people of twin cities, as due to them, I am enjoying this fame across the world. I don’t want to mint money but I have time and again requested college principal to let us work, but they are not in a mood to allow us continuing our noble work, and instead they want to spoil all the good work done by me and academy.

“I request PM Imran Khan and CM Punjab to look into this matter of grave concern. Imran himself is a cricketing great and world cup winner, so I am sure he will listen to the genuine demand of youth and provide justice to me as well as thousands of academy players. I am ready to follow the rules and won’t disturb college schedule and offer college administration to send students to get training free of cost. I hope my appeal will be properly addressed and justice will prevail soon,” Wasim concluded.