KARACHI - An accountability court may proceed against former minister for ports and shipping Babar Ghori and others in a reference pertaining to corruption and illegal appointments, on November 3.

MPA Javid Akthar belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and other accused on Thursday appeared before the accountability court in a corruption reference pertaining to Rs2.8 billion corruption and illegal appointment in the Karachi Port Trust (KPT). NAB official has submitted a report regarding the non-arrest of the absconding suspect Babar Ghori, and stated that several attempts have been made but his arrest was not made, as he escaped to abroad.

The court disassociated Babar Ghori from this reference and will proceed his case separately. The court also re-issued a non-bail-able warrant (NBW) against Babar Ghori.

As many as eight accused have been nominated in the reference, the other accused including former KPT chairperson Javed Hanif, Rauf Akthar Farooqui, former director Gwadar port, Seras Ahmed, Muhammad Sharif, Muhammad Iqbal and Ameer Ali Brhoi. However, Babar Ghauri was declared an absconder in the case, as he failed attending NAB inquiry.

According to the NAB prosecution, Babar Ghouri and others had illegally regularised 940 employees of KPT, causing Rs2.8bn loss to the national exchequer. The prosecution stated that the former KPT chairperson played, along with Ghauri, a direct role in the illegal appointments that were made against the KPT rules and regulations without any advertisement.

It has also been alleged that many people who were illegally appointed in the KPT were criminals. The appointments reportedly caused the national exchequer a loss of billions of rupees.

The NAB further stated that during Ghauri’s tenure, about 1,200 people were illegally appointed in Karachi Port Trust (KPT), wherein 125 grade 17 officers were also hired. However, all the appointees were hired in one night, the reference stated.