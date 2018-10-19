Share:

KARACHI - Muhajir Qaumi Movement-Haqqiqi (MQM-H) Chairman Afaq Ahmed on Thursday rubbished the news circulation about the merger of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-P and MQM-Haqqiqi.

He urged the media to halt issuing false news regarding the matter and his meeting with MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan.

Afaq expressed these views while addressing a press conference at his resident in locality of DHA Karachi. Other party leaders and workers were also present on the occasion.

He said: “Media and journalists should spare issuing such false news, I have only met Amir Khan during court proceedings once but we have never talked about any political matter especially any kind of merger”.

Afaq denied any kind of intention of merger with any other political party. “The news of merger of his party with the MQM-P is fake, I have met Farooq Sattar and Amir Khan on different occasions but that’s does not mean that we are merging into any political party,” he added.

Talking about Muhajir politics, he said “I do not have any kind of grudge to talk with the people involved in the Muhajir politics including Farooq Sattar, Mustufa Kamal, Amir Khan or Saleem Haider. For, the betterment of the Muhajir nation we all have to settle down and work out these issues”, he added.

The MQM-H chairman said that the MQM-P has failed to got desired results in the general election and by-election. Major reason behind the story is the internal party rifts and Bahadurabad Camp has miserable failed to keep intact the workers and leaders.

Bahadurabad Camp should have settled the matter before the polls but the delay has started new blame game affecting the workers and voters especially. The MQM-P leadership should settle their affairs first and party policy rather than bashing each other, he advised.

Expressing displeasure over the negligence of the MQM-P in addressing the issue of Martin Quarter and Jamshed Town, he termed it a key matter and suggested to take the issue in assembly for speed solution.

Whereas talking about by-poll on NA-243 he said “by-polls on NA-243 were engineered and the national assembly constituency was handed over to a Mehsud and now man belong to Mehsud tribe is going to rule Muhajir constituency which is utter shame for the MQM-P. Afaq further said that the MQM-H is a founding party itself and the MQM-P is the party that was emerged from the ranks of the MQM. Keeping in view the scenario the merger is not possible, however if the MQM-P wants to merge into MQM-H then party would welcome the decision”.

To a question about MQM Chief Altaf Hussain he said “if Altaf Hussain wants to come back to Pakistan after the assurance of security agencies than I will hand over the party to him as it was”.