MIRPUR - The Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir here on Thursday framed charge against Ch Muhammad Saeed, sitting AJK minister, in a contempt of court case.

The court has fixed October 22 for producing witnesses by the petitioner in support of his petition and the next day of October 23 by the respondent in his defence in the writ petition titled Haji Javed Akram.

The two-member Bench of the apex court of Azad Jammu Kashmir comprising Chief Justice Ch. Muhammad Ibrahim Zia and Justice Raja Saeed Akram , while framing charge in the contempt of court proceeding on Ch. Muhammad Saeed, Minister of AJK for Sports, Youth, Culture, MDA and MDHA, came to the conclusion here on Thursday, after hearing preliminary arguments in the case that prima facie the act of the respondent attracted contempt of court and thus is accountable.

Hence the petition was accepted for regular hearing framing the charge on the respondent Ch. Muhammad Saeed who pleaded not guilty and at the same time tendered unconditional apology.

Khalid Rashid Ch Advocate appeared on behalf of the petitioner Haji Javed Akram whereas Justice (retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick Advocate appeared as counsel of the respondent Ch Muhammad Saeed in the case.