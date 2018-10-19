Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selectors once again left out pacer Mohammad Amir from the 15-member Pakistan squad set to play three-match Twenty20 series against Australia next week.

The 26-year-old remained wicket-less during in the Asia Cup matches in United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month, losing his place in the Pakistan Test squad as well as in the ongoing series against Australia. Another left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood -- who has yet to play for the national senior team -- has been included in the squad following a good showing with Pakistan's second string against New Zealand, which was also played in UAE.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, in his statement, said: "Waqas Maqsood has been drafted in the Twenty20 squad after his recent performances in domestic cricket and he is also playing for Pakistan's 'A' team against New Zealand's 'A' team."

All-rounder Imad Wasim is also set to make a comeback with the team after his form and fitness was monitored by the selection committee during a string of domestic matches, added Inzamam. Imad’s last match was during the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka in Lahore last year. The first Twenty20 international will be played in Abu Dhabi on October 24 followed by the next two in Dubai later this month on the October 26 and 28.

PAKISTAN SQUAD: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan Shinwari, Hassan Ali, Imad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood, Faheem Ashraf.